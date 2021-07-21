Helmerich & Payne, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HP. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 target price on the stock. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.46.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $28.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 621,301 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.