Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Short Interest Update

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 10,430,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $648.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.51.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

