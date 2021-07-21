Hedget (HGET) Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Hedget has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $525,215.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00008687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedget alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00047122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013557 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.01 or 0.00782613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.