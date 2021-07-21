Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.35

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.35 and last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 1644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.63.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at $20,884,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 550.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after buying an additional 826,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at $12,484,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at $10,299,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 55.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after buying an additional 242,689 shares in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.