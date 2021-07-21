HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Position Reduced by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 23.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,656 shares in the company, valued at $11,447,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,935 shares of company stock worth $2,433,979. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.39. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.