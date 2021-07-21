Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Gap Down to $30.72

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.72, but opened at $26.90. Healthcare Services Group shares last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 3,469 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $147,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

