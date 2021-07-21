Head to Head Survey: Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) & OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneSpan and Kubient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan $215.69 million 4.53 -$5.45 million $0.16 151.56 Kubient $2.90 million 22.90 -$7.89 million N/A N/A

OneSpan has higher revenue and earnings than Kubient.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OneSpan and Kubient, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00

OneSpan currently has a consensus price target of $34.33, suggesting a potential upside of 41.58%. Kubient has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 173.68%. Given Kubient’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kubient is more favorable than OneSpan.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.8% of OneSpan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Kubient shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of OneSpan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Kubient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OneSpan and Kubient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan -6.95% -2.26% -1.56% Kubient -443.44% -66.68% -51.67%

Summary

OneSpan beats Kubient on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution. It also provides OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions to verify the identity of remote applicants during the new digital account opening, lending, and financing application processes; Mobile Security Suite, a software development kit; and Mobile Authenticator Studio, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application. In addition, the company offers OneSpan Sign, which supports a range of e-signature requirements from simple to complex; Digipass hardware authenticators that supports authentication and digital signatures for applications running on PCs, tablets, and mobile phones; and authentication servers, which enables customers to administer a high level of access control. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

