Head-To-Head Review: Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) vs. Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Fields has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sandstorm Gold and Gold Fields, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 1 3 5 0 2.44 Gold Fields 0 3 1 0 2.25

Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus price target of $12.07, indicating a potential upside of 63.28%. Gold Fields has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 31.86%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Gold Fields.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Gold Fields’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $93.03 million 15.48 $13.82 million $0.12 61.58 Gold Fields $3.89 billion 2.12 $723.00 million $1.00 9.29

Gold Fields has higher revenue and earnings than Sandstorm Gold. Gold Fields is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.4% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Gold Fields shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Gold Fields’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 28.36% 4.74% 4.65% Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Gold Fields on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 201 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

