Head to Head Comparison: Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) & EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lamar Advertising and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising 15.73% 20.76% 4.16% EPR Properties -44.08% -6.21% -2.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lamar Advertising and EPR Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising 0 0 1 0 3.00 EPR Properties 1 5 1 1 2.25

Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus price target of $91.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.23%. EPR Properties has a consensus price target of $43.40, indicating a potential downside of 18.89%. Given Lamar Advertising’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lamar Advertising and EPR Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising $1.57 billion 6.64 $243.39 million $5.10 20.21 EPR Properties $414.66 million 9.65 -$131.73 million $1.89 28.31

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than EPR Properties. Lamar Advertising is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of EPR Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats EPR Properties on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,600 displays.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.