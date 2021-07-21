Head to Head Comparison: Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) versus DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) and Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

DuPont de Nemours has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Yuan Holding Group has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

70.3% of DuPont de Nemours shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of DuPont de Nemours shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Hong Yuan Holding Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DuPont de Nemours and Hong Yuan Holding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DuPont de Nemours 15.97% 6.76% 3.74% Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DuPont de Nemours and Hong Yuan Holding Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DuPont de Nemours 0 13 7 0 2.35 Hong Yuan Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus target price of $83.82, indicating a potential upside of 13.72%. Given DuPont de Nemours’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DuPont de Nemours is more favorable than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DuPont de Nemours and Hong Yuan Holding Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DuPont de Nemours $20.40 billion 1.92 -$2.95 billion $3.36 21.94 Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hong Yuan Holding Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DuPont de Nemours.

Summary

DuPont de Nemours beats Hong Yuan Holding Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process. This segment also provides semiconductor and advanced packaging materials; dielectric and metallization solutions for chip packaging; and silicones for light emitting diode packaging and semiconductor applications; permanent and process chemistries for the fabrication of printed circuit boards to include laminates and substrates, electroless, and electrolytic metallization solutions, as well as patterning solutions, and materials and metallization processes for metal finishing, decorative, and industrial applications. In addition, it offers various materials to manufacture rigid and flexible displays for liquid crystal displays, advanced-matrix organic light emitting diode, and quantum dot applications. The Transportation & Advanced Polymers segment provides engineering resins, adhesives, silicones, lubricants, and parts to engineers and designers in the transportation, electronics, healthcare, industrial, and consumer end-markets. Its Safety & Construction segment provides engineered products and integrated systems for worker safety, water purification and separation, aerospace, energy, medical packaging, and building materials. The company was formerly known as DowDuPont Inc. and changed its name to DuPont de Nemours, Inc. in June 2019. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Hong Yuan Holding Group Company Profile

Hong Yuan Holding Group does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was formerly known as Cereplast, Inc. and changed its name to Hong Yuan Holding Group in June 2021. Hong Yuan Holding Group was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

