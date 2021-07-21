Head to Head Analysis: Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) & Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and Private Bancorp of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A Private Bancorp of America 21.06% N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grupo Financiero Banorte and Private Bancorp of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 0 1 0 3.00 Private Bancorp of America 0 0 2 0 3.00

Private Bancorp of America has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.90%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than Grupo Financiero Banorte.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and Private Bancorp of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Banorte $8.68 billion 2.05 $1.67 billion N/A N/A Private Bancorp of America $62.25 million 2.18 $10.71 million $1.94 12.45

Grupo Financiero Banorte has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America.

Summary

Private Bancorp of America beats Grupo Financiero Banorte on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Bank, Long-term Savings, Brokerage, and SOFOM and Other Finance Companies. The Consolidated Bank segment includes a range of products and services including retail and wholesale banking. The Long-term Savings segment offers insurance as well as management of retirement savings accounts such as pensions. The Brokerage Sector segment comprises the subsidiaries and provides products and services to individuals and corporations including brokerage services, financial advisory, portfolio structuring and management, asset management, investment banking and sale of investment funds, and equity and debt instruments. The SOFOM and Other Finance Companies segment refers to the activities of Arrendadora y Factor Banorte (leasing and factoring), Almacenadora Banorte (warehousing), and Solida Administradora de Portafolios. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza García, Mexico.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and savings accounts, sweep accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, wire transfer services, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. The company also offers commercial real estate, small business administration, construction, and equipment and business expansion loans, as well as revolving lines of credit and letters of credit. The company has offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Mission Valley, and Redlands. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

