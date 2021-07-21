HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HCA traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $252.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,313. The company has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.78. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $106.20 and a 52-week high of $252.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other news, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $383,380.00. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 345,090 shares of company stock valued at $69,156,965 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.62.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

