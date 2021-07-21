HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.21 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS.
HCA Healthcare stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,313. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $106.20 and a 52-week high of $252.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.
In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 345,090 shares of company stock valued at $69,156,965. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.
