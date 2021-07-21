HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Raymond James

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.51% from the company’s current price.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.43.

NYSE HCA opened at $248.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.78. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $106.20 and a 1 year high of $252.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $2,463,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,020,866.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 345,090 shares of company stock valued at $69,156,965. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

