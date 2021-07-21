HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) EVP Sells $383,380.00 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $383,380.00.

NYSE:HCA opened at $248.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.20 and a 52 week high of $252.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.78.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $2,021,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,102,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,605,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.