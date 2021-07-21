Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTH)’s stock price was down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 2,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRTH shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Harte Hanks in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Harte Hanks had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Harte Hanks, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew B. Benett bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte-Hanks, Inc engages in the provision of marketing solutions. It specializes in consulting, data analytics, creative services, digital and social media, marketing strategy, marketing technology, and other related services. It supports a range of customers in the field of technology, travel and leisure, entertainment, pharmaceuticals, automotive, finance, and retail.

