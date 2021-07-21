Harmony Achieves Market Cap of $677.65 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $677.65 million and $28.25 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00083400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00047863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00013858 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.70 or 0.00795161 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,111,817,601 coins and its circulating supply is 10,324,934,601 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

