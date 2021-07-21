Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HWC traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $44.12. 34,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,299. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is -144.00%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

HWC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

