Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:HAL opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

