Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Update

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 446,700 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 646,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 212.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCTF remained flat at $$3.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.10.

About Hainan Meilan International Airport

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services.

