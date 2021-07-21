GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Down 28.5% in June

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 193,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:GUNGF remained flat at $$17.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.84.

About GungHo Online Entertainment

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

