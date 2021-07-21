GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Down 28.5% in June

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 193,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:GUNGF remained flat at $$17.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.84.
About GungHo Online Entertainment
