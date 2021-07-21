Gulden (NLG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $43,069.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $8.49 million and approximately $43,069.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.24 or 0.00362130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009408 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000591 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 549,349,092 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.