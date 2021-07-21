Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.74

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$33.74 and last traded at C$37.30, with a volume of 2410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.12.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.47.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$64.69 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.7099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.71%.

In related news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 193,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$31.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,071,611.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,525 shares in the company, valued at C$9,199,911.25.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.