Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$42.00. The company traded as high as C$33.74 and last traded at C$33.74, with a volume of 2530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$31.78. The company has a market cap of C$934.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.71%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

