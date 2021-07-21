Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Trading Down 6.4%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) fell 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.30. 77 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Simec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.64.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $657.06 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 13.89%.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

