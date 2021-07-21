Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $21.92

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.92, but opened at $23.50. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 342 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Grupo Simec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $657.06 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 13.89%.

About Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

