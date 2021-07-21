Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Short Interest Down 34.3% in June

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the June 15th total of 178,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

PAC traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $106.02. 52,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,914. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $118.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.9241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 111.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 466,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,113,000 after acquiring an additional 245,612 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after acquiring an additional 94,346 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

