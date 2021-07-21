Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Short Interest Down 34.3% in June

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the June 15th total of 178,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
PAC traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $106.02. 52,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,914. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $118.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 111.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 466,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,113,000 after acquiring an additional 245,612 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after acquiring an additional 94,346 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.
Read More: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.