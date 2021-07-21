Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,875 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.14% of Arrow Electronics worth $11,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 47.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $111.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.58. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 7,368 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $884,307.36. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,414 shares of company stock worth $25,141,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

