Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 2,109 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Insulet worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $128,482,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after acquiring an additional 450,706 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth about $72,965,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Insulet by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,605,000 after acquiring an additional 269,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 754.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 210,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,052,000 after acquiring an additional 186,301 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PODD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.15.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $272.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,099.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $189.02 and a 1 year high of $306.46.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,722 shares of company stock worth $4,664,835 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

