Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $12.02 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in LKQ were worth $12,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in LKQ by 3.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in LKQ by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 4.0% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. Truist Securities lifted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

LKQ stock opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $51.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

