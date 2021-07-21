Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $10.79 Million Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,409 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.14% of Smartsheet worth $10,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,617,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,002,000 after buying an additional 419,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,380,000 after buying an additional 87,513 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,789,000 after buying an additional 533,424 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 111.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,913,000 after buying an additional 1,433,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 51.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,785,000 after buying an additional 656,465 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

In related news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $3,200,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,469,356.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 364,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,891,899 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

SMAR opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.02 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.80.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

