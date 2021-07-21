Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $10.45 Million Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 259,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,994 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PD. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 1.30.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $7,942,000.00. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,783 shares of company stock worth $12,640,548 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

