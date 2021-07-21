Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 3,395 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Burlington Stores worth $12,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,413,000 after purchasing an additional 235,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,970,000 after acquiring an additional 68,727 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,125,000 after acquiring an additional 105,555 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,682,000 after acquiring an additional 204,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Burlington Stores by 8.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,856,000 after acquiring an additional 74,101 shares during the last quarter.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.25.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $318.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $175.89 and a one year high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

