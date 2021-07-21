Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Purchases 14,555 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares during the quarter. Qualys accounts for 1.1% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $20,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 934,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Qualys by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,578,000 after acquiring an additional 201,232 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Qualys by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 728,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,368,000 after acquiring an additional 53,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,144,000 after acquiring an additional 45,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,781,000 after acquiring an additional 64,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

QLYS traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,238. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.22. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,233 shares of company stock worth $4,152,850 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

