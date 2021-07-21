Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Medpace by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEDP traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,932. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $105.31 and a one year high of $196.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.28.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Medpace news, insider Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,509.20. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total transaction of $2,712,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,301,135.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,590 shares of company stock valued at $43,395,604 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

