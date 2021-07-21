Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $7.66 Million Stock Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 1.11% of The Joint worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of The Joint by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Joint by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

JYNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $391,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $192,860.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,507. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.82. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $89.69.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

