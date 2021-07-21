Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 61.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 196,111 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWI traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.26. 2,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,829. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $99.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

