Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

LOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

LOPE stock opened at $92.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.