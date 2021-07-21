Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP grew its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Graham were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,136,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,161,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $655.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $376.20 and a one year high of $685.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $651.99.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $712.46 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

