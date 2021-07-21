Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.26

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GROUF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.