Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $383,136,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,084 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Public Storage by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,211,000 after acquiring an additional 689,548 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $120,335,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $77,857,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

NYSE:PSA opened at $312.19 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $315.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

