Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 59,642 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,642 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,422,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,652,000 after acquiring an additional 435,352 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,958,000 after purchasing an additional 250,768 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,114,000 after purchasing an additional 136,678 shares during the period.

Shares of AA stock opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 4.12%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,970.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

