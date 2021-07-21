Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 44,921 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,921 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 204,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,554,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in FMC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.07.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.16 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

