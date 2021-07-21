Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 108,610 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,672 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 108,610 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $38,565.00. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.20, for a total transaction of $2,843,051.40. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,328 shares of company stock worth $3,188,041. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SM opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 6.13.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.