Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,982 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $143.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.08 and a 1 year high of $144.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.90.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Copart’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

