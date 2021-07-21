Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 63,321 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $2,785,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.95.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

