Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $2,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after buying an additional 50,212 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after acquiring an additional 53,783 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

NYSE EME opened at $121.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.31. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.45 and a 12 month high of $129.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

