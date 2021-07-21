Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,554 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 53.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in The Toro by 4.0% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Toro by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in The Toro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in The Toro by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTC opened at $111.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

