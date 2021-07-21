Gores Holdings V (NASDAQ:GRSV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 116,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 292,443 shares.The stock last traded at $9.98 and had previously closed at $9.97.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,624,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gores Holdings V by 98.2% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 49,554 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

