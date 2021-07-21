Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Goosehead Insurance has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.78 million. On average, analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $122.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 255.21, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.54. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.23.

GSHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

In other news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $148,258.00. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $26,068.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 656,365 shares of company stock valued at $62,066,242 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

